HOPEWELL — The deadline to apply for private scholarships through the Finger Lakes Community College Foundation is April 24.

The application is online at give.flcc.edu. Last year the FLCC Foundation distributed more than $155,000 in scholarships from funds established in honor or memory of local residents.

Some new scholarships have been added to the list, including the Tom Albanese Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 award for a non-traditional aged student in a computer major; the Robert “Bob” Barbuto Memorial Jazz Piano Scholarship, a $1,000 award for a music or music recording degree student with preference to a jazz pianist or applied jazz performer; the Garmezy and Murphy Viticulture Scholarship, a $1,000 award for a viticulture student with preference given to one who plans to study viticulture at a four-year institution; and the Justin Christensen Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 award for a student enrolled in the engineering science or viticulture program.