An autopsy Saturday confirmed the identify of James Lowery, a "known wanderer," according to sheriff's deputies.

MT. MORRIS — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty disclosed the identity of the body found in Mt. Morris on Friday afternoon as that of James Lowery of Springwater.

Dougherty said the Monroe County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the body as Lowery after performing a complete autopsy Saturday.

State Police listed Lowery as missing last November.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the 70-year-old man was "a known wanderer." The discovery of Lowery's body touched off speculation that his was the body of fugitive David Clyde Morgan, who had been missing since July 18 after deputies said he fired shots at them and ran into a field.

Dougherty said that he and his deputies will continue to work with the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.