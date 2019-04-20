The Ontario County Historical Society had no luck in identifying the people above, so let's try again.

But, the person at left in the photo first published April 7 (below) has been identified as Michael Morley, by Michael Morley himself. He writes:

"This picture was taken prior to leaving to serve a two-year mission to Melbourne, Australia for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. I am a graduate of Victor Central School Class of 1976. I received a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in 1985. I married Diane Alder from Grace, Idaho in 1982. Together we raised five children and now enjoy 11 grandchildren with two more arriving in August of this year. I moved to Utah from Victor seven years ago and love living in the mountain west. I am a bit more wrinkled and gray now and keep climbing mountains. Last summer I climbed three mountain peaks over 11,000 feet including the tallest peak in Utah, Kings Peak at 13,527 feet, to celebrate my 60th birthday. God has blessed me beyond measure.”

The Ontario County Historical Society is attempting to learn the identities of the subjects of many portraits rescued from obscurity with the "Rescued Portraits of the Past" column.

These photos are believed to have been taken from the 1930s to 1970s by portrait photographers Mary “Peggy” Stewart and her sister, Helen Stewart, who operated a studio first on Main Street, and then moved it to Fort Hill Avenue. For more information about the Stewart sisters, watch this OCHS video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Odryi20lBHI.

The Daily Messenger is partnering with the Historical Society by publishing these portraits weekly in the Sunday print edition, as well as posting them at MPNnow.com and on the Daily Messenger Facebook page.

If you recognize the people in these photos, please contact Ontario County Historical Society Museum Curator Wilma Townsend at curator@ochs.org or Daily Messenger Local Editor Mike Murphy at mmurphy@messengerpostmedia.com.

Please reference the number with the portrait and the date when it was published.