A woman from Sodus was arrested for choking her boyfriend on Saturday morning.

A woman from Sodus was arrested for choking her boyfriend on Saturday morning.

According to Wayne County deputies, Tracy Aunkst, 27, got into a heated argument with her boyfriend. Aunkst then threw diapers at her boyfriend before starting to choke him. This all happened in front of their two year old daughter, according to deputies.

Aunkst was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child under 17, and second degree harassment.