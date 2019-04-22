As part of an ongoing effort to improve Department of Motor Vehicles facilities and operations, County Clerk Adam Bello recently announced the Irondequoit DMV office will be closed for renovation April 22-26.

“Our Irondequoit DMV office is in the midst of a significant refresh that should greatly improve the experience for both customers and staff,” said Bello. “We are replacing damaged flooring — including several places that I believe constitute a hazardous condition for our staff and customers — and improving the lighting of the branch, among other projects. Our landlord and his contractors have been extraordinarily flexible about doing as much work as possible around our existing operations, but we determined that for the safety of our team and our customers, as well as being conscious of the cost of the work being performed, a short closure before our busiest summer months made sense to complete the work.”

During the closure, Irondequoit DMV team members will be redirected to the Greece and Henrietta offices, along with the eastside and metro mobile units. Additional appointment slots will be offered at the Greece and Henrietta offices to help accommodate the increased customer volume expected at these locations during the closure.

Visit monroedmv.setmore.com to book an appointment at a Monroe County-operated DMV.