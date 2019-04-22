The South Farmington Friends Cemetery Foundation recently held its Pancake Breakfast for Historic Preservation at Mertensia Lodge in Farmington.

Nearly 200 people attended the breakfast, raising almost $2,000 toward replacing the chapel’s roof.

“This event far exceeded our expectations,” said Dave Plante, Foundation president. “This will go a long way toward helping us repair the damaged roof and replacing it with more period-appropriate materials.”

The nonprofit is working to think outside of the box for ways to raise funds for saving and preserving the historic chapel on the grounds of the cemetery. The chapel, erected in 1893 by Quakers, was damaged by the Farmington tornado in 2015.

The Foundation, which was established in 2018, organized an historic cemetery walk in October and held a Wreaths Across America event in December, laying wreaths at the graves of all 76 veterans interred at the cemetery. Members recently sold paper shamrocks at Tops in Farmington that decorated the historic structure for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We took a unique spin on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Heart Bombing for History campaign and decided to tie it together with St. Patrick’s Day,” said Donna Herendeen, Foundation treasurer and Farmington town historian. “To see so many shamrocks on our building really touched our hearts.”

The group will host more events and fundraisers throughout 2019. Visit facebook.com/SouthFarmingtonCemetery for information.