Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3000 Dewey Ave., Rochester, will hold its third annual blood drive in memory of Jerry Vogt from 1 to 6 p.m. on May 9.

Vogt was injured in a bike accident, and required several blood transfusions during his hospitalization.

Donors can use RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. Visit rcblood.org/2UuxLd2 for information.

Call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.