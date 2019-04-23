Tuesday

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3000 Dewey Ave., Rochester, will hold its third annual blood drive in memory of Jerry Vogt from 1 to 6 p.m. on May 9.
Vogt was injured in a bike accident, and required several blood transfusions during his hospitalization.
Donors can use RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. Visit rcblood.org/2UuxLd2 for information.
Call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.