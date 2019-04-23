Former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-operative indicted on federal charges amid opioid crisis

Laurence Doud III, the former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-Operative (RDC), was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury. He is accused of distributing tens of millions of oxycodone, fentanyl, and other opioids that Rochester's own compliance department allegedly found had no legitimate need for them.

Former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-operative indicted on federal charges amid opioid crisisPhoto: PxHere.

April 23, 2019 12:37 PM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A former CEO of a Rochester pharmaceutical company is facing criminal charges amid the opioid crisis.

Laurence Doud III, the former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-Operative (RDC), was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Manhattan on charges of narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

He is accused of distributing tens of millions of oxycodone, fentanyl, and other opioids that Rochester's own compliance department allegedly found had no legitimate need for them.

Rochester Drug Co-Operative announced they have agreed to settle criminal and civil cases and pay a $20 million fine.

“We made mistakes…and RDC understands that these mistakes, directed by former management, have serious consequences," Jeff Eller, spokesperson for RDC said in a statement.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is expected to hold a news conference regarding the charges Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.