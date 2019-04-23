Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will host the Young Writers Showcase at 3 p.m. on May 11.

Actors will read stories by local playwrights with the help of Geva directors and dramaturges. This showcase will feature plays by Bella Callari, Kaia Claffey and Jessi Opett from Bishop Kearney High School; Heather Hillman from Hornell HS; Sophia Milazzo from Victor HS; and Mina Stevens from Pittsford Mendon HS.

This year’s plays are “Caprice” by Callari, “Front Porch” by Claffey, “Letters” by Hillman, “It’s Cold Here” by Milazzo, “Told You So” by Opett and “Semifinals” by Stevens.

Tickets are free and need to be reserved in advance. Call (585) 232-4382 for information.