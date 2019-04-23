Mossa Dance will perform its original ballet, “Jack and the Beanstalk,” at 7 p.m. on May 17 and 2 p.m. on May 18-19 at the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington.

This classic fairytale will get a new twist with upbeat hit music through the decades. Audience members will climb to new heights with Jack as he overcomes his giants and finds extraordinary magic in the ordinary.

Dancers will move to the sounds of Queen, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, MC Hammer, Aerosmith, Blondie, ABBA, NSYNC, Meat Loaf, George Thorogood, Madonna and The Lovin’ Spoonful.

“We wanted to choose music that would inspire generations both young and old,” said Alexis Gaetano, artistic director and founder of Mossa Dance. “Audience members of all ages can relate to Jack’s passion to follow his dreams while facing down the ‘giants’ and the ‘doubters’ in his life. Children will love the goofy humor of this upbeat comedy ballet, and adults will appreciate the nostalgic musical throwbacks and poignantly relatable life lessons. It is surely a show that is diverse in its audience appeal. It is our hope that ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ will put a smile on your face and a dance in your heart.”

“Jack and the Beanstalk” will feature the following dancers in supporting roles: Annalise Arena, 15, of Pittsford; Ellia Barone, 8, of Rochester; Danielle Bentley, 19, of Nazareth College; Hadassah Buchiere, 14, of Rochester; Gabe Craver, 11, of Ontario; Emily Craver, 14, of Ontario; Julia Endecott, 14, of Webster; Elena Ford, 12, of Chili; Paris Glover, 7, of Greece; Joseph Homer, 14, of Chili; Lucienne Keller, 7, of Rochester; and Catherine Magaw, 13, of Webster.

Mossa Dance is comprised of five principal dancers and three apprentices. Its studio is located on West Henrietta Road in Rush.

Tickets are $20. Remaining tickets will be available at the door starting one hour before curtain. Concessions and character photo opportunities will follow each performance. Visit cobblestoneartscenter.com or mossadance.com for information.