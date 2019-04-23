Movies on a Shoestring Inc. will present the 61st Rochester International Film Festival at 8 p.m. on May 9-10 and 4 p.m. on May 11 at the George Eastman Museum, 900 East Ave., Rochester.

This year’s festival will screen 29 short films from 17 countries in the Dryden Theatre, including animations, documentaries and narratives. Many filmmakers are planning to attend and participate in Q&As.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. Visit rochesterfilmfest.org for information.