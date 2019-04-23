Street Machines of Rochester will present its 2019 Spring Dust Off on May 3-5 in The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester.

Registration is $15 per vehicle. Drivers need to submit a photograph with registration and provide their own stanchions. Cars need drip pans, a locking gas cap and less than a quarter-tank of gas. Tire dressings are not allowed.

The Spring Start Up will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 4 in the Macy’s overflow parking lot. The free cruise-in will feature a 50-50 raffle, music by DJ Bobby Rocker, hot dogs and the Best Cruise In Award trophy.

Call (585) 303-5290 or (585) 314-7794, or visit streetmachinesofrochester.com for information.