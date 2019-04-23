Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to weekly showcase animals from the shelter in the new Tails for Tuesday feature.

CHOPPO is a very high-energy guy who LOVES belly rubs and other dogs.

DIABLO is another high-energy guy with a mind of his own who is a little shy around children and prefers to be the head dog of a dog group.

Choppo and Diablo both are available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell. If you are interested in adopting or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption, please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.