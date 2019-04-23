The New York Museum of Transportation, 6392 E. River Road, West Henrietta, will end its Sunday WinterFun 2019 series with “The Cobourg Ferry” by Tom Brewer from 1 to 2 p.m. on May 5.
Brewers’ illustrated talk will cover the steam ferry service across Lake Ontario that once connected Rochester with its Canadian neighbors. The presentation is included with museum admission: $4 for adults and $3 for ages 3-12.
The Ontario Car Ferry Co. Ltd. operated two ships to carry railroad cars and passengers to and from Cobourg, Ontario, from 1907 until 1950. Brewer is a member of the Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse Historical Society.
The steam locomotive, trolley cars and fire truck at the museum illustrate transportation history in hands-on fashion, along with exhibits of photos, models and artwork. The new display covers the Midtown Plaza Monorail.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Call (585) 533-1113 or visit nymtmuseum.org for information.
