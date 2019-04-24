“Oklahoma!” unveiled an expanded performance schedule including performances at 8 p.m. on May 4, 11 and 18; 2 p.m. on May 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19; and 7 p.m. on May 8-9 and 15-16 at CenterStage Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton.

Tickets for this production are $33 for reserved seating, $29 for Jewish Community Center members and $20 for students.

“Oklahoma!” is the first collaboration of composer Richard Rodgers and librettist Oscar Hammerstein II. It is based on the 1931 play “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs. “Oklahoma!” was considered groundbreaking as the first major Broadway musical to fully integrate songs with a plot in a show that was not set in show-business. The original Broadway production opened on March 31, 1943, and ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances. It has inspired multiple revivals, tours and an Oscar Winning 1955 Film Adaptation.

JCC CenterStage Artistic Director Ralph Meranto has had a great fondness and respect for the show but felt the script could benefit from a fresh look as well.

“The characters in the play have always been very black and white. Curley is good. Jud is evil. But the script clearly shows Laurey as unsure about her two potential suitors, so we took a look at that and are showing a Jud and Curly that each have both positive and negative traits,” said Meranto.

CenterStage brought in a fight choreographer, J. Simmons; and an intimacy director, Jace Meyer-Crosby, to help bring realism to those important aspects of the show. Musical Director Casey Filiaci has assembled a team of musicians who are playing the score only with instruments that would have existed in the Oklahoma territories in the day.

Call (585) 461-2000 or visit jcccenterstage.org for more information and to purchase tickets.