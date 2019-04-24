Absentee ballots are available to qualified Brighton Central School District voters.

An application for a ballot must first be completed. Requests for absentee ballots must be received by the district clerk on or prior to May 1.

Call the office of the district clerk at (585) 242-5200 ext. 5080 for more information.

Completed absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on the date of the school budget vote and Board of Education election, May 21.