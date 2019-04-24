Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Felicity Brockhuizen and Rachel Vespucci, of Macedon; Lillie Tang, of Newark; Jeremy Boorum, of Ontario; Jourdan Plaisted, of Walworth; and Jordan Curtis, Hannah Pendleton and Kristi Welkley, of Wolcott, were named to the winter 2019 dean’s list at Elmira College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Anna Michel, of Lyons; Kimberlynn Sprague, of Red Creek; and Autumn Pollock, of Williamson, recently were initiated into the SUNY Oswego chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.