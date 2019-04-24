Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Joshua Beckles, of Rochester, and the Bradley University speech team won the recent National Forensic Association contest in California. Beckles, a sophomore political science major, placed first and second in duo interpretation, and fourth in poetry interpretation.

Alyssa Koston, of Rochester, recently joined the McKendree University chapter of Sigma Beta Delta. The international society honors students for scholastic excellence in accounting, business administration, economics and finance, management, and marketing.

Krista Statt, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at The College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.