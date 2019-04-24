With the new New York state dates for election primaries this year and the fact we will have Webster Central School Board elections coming in May, I thought it would be a good time to

inform and review the temporary sign ordinance that is in the town of Webster Codebook.

The temporary sign ordinance considers all signs that will be put up in Webster on a temporary bias. It does not matter if it is a political sign or a business sign or a school board candidate sign; if it is going to go up for 45 days or less it needs a permit. This is not a free speech matter as the town of Webster is not limiting your free speech.

However, we are regulating how long these signs can be up and when they must come down, to keep the Webster landscape void of sign pollution. There is an administrative fee for the time and effort of town staff to administer this service.

I understand around election time in November and in May when the School District has their annual budget vote that signs pop-up all-over town in the right of ways, our Building Department receives many calls to see if these are legal and how many signs one can have on one’s property.

All the details are in the Town Code No. 178-6, and I will post it for you here so there is no dispute about the content.

Also, please see number five that clearly states, “no temporary sign shall be in the right of way of any Highway,” which means the feeder roads in Webster or the 104 Expressway. These are public properties, not private properties. Last year, there where many election signs and school board candidate signs at the intersections of the feeder roads in Webster and along the 104 Expressway. These signs, according to Town Code, are in violation and can be picked up by the Building Department.

One: A sign permit for temporary signs which are advertising or business signs as defined in section 178-3, supra may be granted for a period not to exceed 45 days, and a sign permit for temporary signs containing noncommercial messages may be granted for a period not to exceed 90 days, provided that such signs are not attached to fences, trees, utility poles or the like and further provided that such signs are not placed in a position that will obstruct or impair vision or traffic or in any manner create a hazard or disturbance to the health and welfare of the general public.

Two: A temporary sign shall not be illuminated, nor shall any lighting device be used in connection therewith.

Three: Temporary signs advertising a commercial business shall be placed only on the property where such commercial business is located.

Four: In nonresidential districts, the maximum surface area for all temporary signs shall not exceed 80 square feet per parcel and the maximum surface area for any one temporary sign shall not exceed 16 square feet, and in residential districts, the maximum surface area for all temporary signs shall not exceed 40 square feet per parcel and the maximum surface area for any one temporary sign shall not exceed eight square feet.

Five: No temporary sign shall be in the right-of-way of any highway or closer than 10 feet from the edge of the pavement, or on any public property. No sign shall block or obstruct any fire hydrant.

Six: No more than two temporary sign permits shall be issued per parcel per year.

Seven: An administrative fee shall be paid by the applicant upon the issuance of a permit for each such sign or group signs pursuant to the fee schedule established by the town board from time to time. In addition, the applicant will deposit an amount, as established by the town board from time to time, as a cash deposit based upon the total square footage of the signs to ensure the removal of any such signs at the expiration of the permit and upon the applicant providing written certification that the sign has been removed. If the sign is not removed within five days after the expiration of the permit, the cash deposit shall be forfeited to help defray the cost of enforcement.

Eight: The building official shall have the right, at any time, to remove any sign which is placed in the right-of-way. The applicant, at the time of applying for the permit, must certify that the applicant owns the property where the sign(s) will be placed or has the permission of the owner(s) to place such sign(s). The building official shall have the right to remove any sign which is placed on any property without permission of the property owner.

B. In order to maintain safety on the roads and highways in the town of Webster, to prevent trespassing and unwanted entry upon private and public property, to prevent unsightly visual pollution and to promote the general well-being of the residents within the town of Webster, the applicant must provide the location(s) where the sign(s) will be located and a contact person(s) for the location(s).

C. A sign promoting a specific charitable, philanthropic, religious or civic event must be applied for to the building official as a temporary sign under this section. This subsection shall apply to all signs not otherwise referred to or regulated in section178-5A(5).

D. In the event of a violation of any of the foregoing provisions of this section, the code enforcement official shall give written notice, specifying the violation, to the applicant and the named owner of the land upon which the sign is erected, with such written notice sent to the addresses as stated in the application for the sign permit, to conform or remove such sign. The

sign shall thereupon be conformed or removed by the owner of the sign and the owner of the land within three days from the date of said notice. In the event that such sign shall not be so conformed or removed within three days, the code enforcement official shall thereupon revoke the permit, and such sign and supporting structure shall be removed by the applicant and /or the named owner of the land, or removed by the code enforcement official, and the cash deposit

forfeited.

Any questions on this ordinance please call the town of Webster Building Department.

There will be a pharmaceutical waste pickup at the from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 226 Phillips Road. Any unused, unwanted or expired medication is taken for disposal. No appointment is necessary.

Items accepted include any unused, unwanted or expired medication such as prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription medication, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, samples and medications for pets.

Items that are not accepted include hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, aerosol cans, ointments, lotions, or liquids, thermometers, needles (sharps) and medication from businesses or clinics.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.