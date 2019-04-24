Glenmere at Cloverwood residents recently walked along the Erie Canal at Schoen Place in Pittsford.

Glenmere at Cloverwood, located in Pittsford, offers assisted living, enhanced assisted living and memory care. Glenmere is part of the Friendly Senior Living continuum of caring communities, which also includes Cloverwood, an active independent senior living community in Pittsford; Linden Knoll, an independent senior living apartment community in Brighton; the Lovejoy Transitional Care Center which offers short-term rehabilitative care at the Friendly Home; and the Friendly Home, a skilled nursing home in Brighton offering 24-hour care, rehabilitation, memory care and hospice care.

Visit friendlyseniorliving.org for more information.