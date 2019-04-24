John Tumminelli, of Rochester, recently was named one of the top steak masters in the country.

The Greece LongHorn Steakhouse grill master took home the regional win after competing in the fourth annual Steak Master Series, a culinary competition where the restaurant’s grilling experts are put to the test on their execution of grilling quality steaks for each guest.

Tumminelli is one of 60 team members from across the U.S. to achieve this distinction, out of the more than 5,000 who were invited to participate in the competition.

“Every LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant in the country has a team of certified grill masters who are specially trained in the art of grilling,” said Thomas Hall, executive vice president of operations. “We’re all about quality, and John has proven day in and day out that he is passionate about serving great quality steaks to our guests. That passion and expertise really came to life during the competition.”

Tumminelli has worked at LongHorn for six years. His favorite part of the job is when servers tell him the guest said it was the best steak they ever had.

“I think one thing that sets me apart is my passion,” Tumminelli said. “Cooking is an art to me. I love what I do, I enjoy it every day. There’s a sense of satisfaction when I go home knowing every guest left happy.”

Tumminelli’s top grilling tip is to slow cook well-done steaks on a lower temperature.

The Steak Master Series awards cash prizes totaling more than $200,000. This year’s competition started at the restaurant level, where grill cooks across more than 510 LongHorn locations competed to move on to the regional round. Tumminelli will grill off at the semifinal rounds for the chance to become one of seven top contenders for the finals at LongHorn’s headquarters in Orlando, Florida.