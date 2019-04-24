The Hilton Central School District Board of Education recently approved tenure for one administrator and 15 teaching staff at the following schools.

Hilton High School: English teachers Donna Johnson and Ajalyn Secore, and foreign language teacher Carol Strusienski.

Merton Williams Middle School: Kevin Weber, music teacher.

Northwood Elementary School: Jennifer Torres, school counselor, and Weber.

Quest Elementary School: Nancy Abbott and Lois Rader, teaching assistants; Rebecca Bauman, reading teacher; Valerie McCormick, school counselor; and Shalyn Pestilli, music teacher.

Village Elementary School: Kellie Berg, TA; Nathan Berry, music teacher; Rachael Brown, teacher; Jaide Edwards, speech teacher; Pestilli; Candice Pretko, school counselor; and Benjamin Rudd, principal.