The Hilton Central School District Board of Education recently approved tenure for one administrator and 15 teaching staff at the following schools.
Hilton High School: English teachers Donna Johnson and Ajalyn Secore, and foreign language teacher Carol Strusienski.
Merton Williams Middle School: Kevin Weber, music teacher.
Northwood Elementary School: Jennifer Torres, school counselor, and Weber.
Quest Elementary School: Nancy Abbott and Lois Rader, teaching assistants; Rebecca Bauman, reading teacher; Valerie McCormick, school counselor; and Shalyn Pestilli, music teacher.
Village Elementary School: Kellie Berg, TA; Nathan Berry, music teacher; Rachael Brown, teacher; Jaide Edwards, speech teacher; Pestilli; Candice Pretko, school counselor; and Benjamin Rudd, principal.
Hilton teaching staff, administrator receive tenure
The Hilton Central School District Board of Education recently approved tenure for one administrator and 15 teaching staff at the following schools.