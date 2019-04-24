Third-generation President Ray Isaac recently joined employees, business partners and community members at Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning’s 37th annual United Way auction and breakfast at the Diplomat Party House.

Initially created and established in 1982 by second-generation President Jim Isaac, this company event has raised more than $1 million in funds for the United Way.

The United Way auction and breakfast is the company’s largest charitable event of the year. Ray Isaac was the fundraising chair for the United Way of Greater Rochester’s 2017 campaign.

“We recognize the importance of giving back to others, and the United Way helps so many individuals and families right in the Rochester area,” he said. “This breakfast is a tradition our team looks forward to every year. Community engagement is a cornerstone of Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning — ingrained in our culture, and shared by our business partners and colleagues.”

The breakfast included brief remarks by executives and leaders as employees enjoyed breakfast and a silent auction. Auction items included vacations, entertainment packages and food/beverage giveaways.

