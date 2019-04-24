According to the Rev. John Hagee, national chairman of Christians United for Israel (of which I am a member), “We live in a world where evil shrouds itself in the fog of political correctness as well as the catchword of a social gospel. We daily witness those of either malicious intent or self-imposed ignorance make every effort to delegitimize and demonize Israel and the Jewish people. This narrative to vilify Israel has sadly crept in our government, our college and university campuses and even within the walls of our churches — but it cannot stand up to reality. Evil is the enemy of good and a lie is the enemy of truth and because of God’s infallible word we stand on the side of truth concerning Israel and the Jewish people.”

Hagee wrote the above three years ago. Since then, President Donald Trump, to his credit, has strengthened America’s alliance with Israel through increased foreign aid, tightening up on the sanctions to Israel’s arch enemy Iran, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, relocation of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognition of Israel’s continuing control of the Golan Heights and other measures supportive of Israel.

Nevertheless, Israel continues to face many challenges. Yossi Klein Halevi, an American-born writer who has lived in Jerusalem since 1982, has written a new book “Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor” that addresses these challenges and attempts to reach beyond the barriers of mistrust and animus that separate Israelis and Palestinians. His arguments are compelling.

In one letter, Halevi explains that “the denial of Jewish peoplehood is one of the divides between us. Even Palestinian moderates I’ve known who want to end the bloodshed tend to deny that the Jews are an authentic nation.”

Halevi’s strong interest in Israel began in May 1967, when Israel was being threatened with destruction during the weeks preceding the Six-Day War. He watched on TV as demonstrators in Cairo and Damascus chanted “Death to the Jews,” while waving banners imprinted with skulls and crossbones. The Egyptian, Jordanian and Syrian armies encircled Israel. It was then that Halevi “discovered something essential about myself. I couldn’t live in a world without Israel. That realization may sound strange to you, neighbor. I was, after all, a 13-year-old boy in Brooklyn. Why this primal attachment, so intense that I was ready at that moment to give my life for a country I had never visited? It was, I think, the intuitive sense that the Jewish people wouldn’t survive the destruction of Israel.”

Halevi wants his neighbor to know that Palestinians have rights, too. “I see your presence in this land as an essential part of its being. Palestinians often compare themselves to olive trees. I am inspired by your rootedness, by your love for this landscape. And how do you see me? Am I, in your eyes, part of a colonialist invasion that was an historic crime and a religious violation? Or can you see the Jewish presence here as authentic, just like your own? Can my life here be seen as an uprooted olive tree restored to this place?”

While Halevi sees Palestinian sovereignty as a necessary act of justice, Halevi reminds his neighbor that Palestinian leaders don’t see Israeli sovereignty this way. “From years of conversation with Palestinians I learned that even supporters of two states often see that as a temporary solution resulting from Palestinian powerlessness, to be replaced with one state — with the Jews as a minority, if existing at all — once Palestinian refugees return and Israel begins to unravel.”

Halevi asks, “If you were in my place, neighbor, what would you do? Would you take the chance and withdraw to narrow borders and trust a rival national movement that denied your right to exist? Would you risk your ability to defend yourself, perhaps your existence, to empower him? And would you do so while the region around you was burning?”

Western diplomats trying to make peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, while well intentioned, don’t understand that neither side, for different reasons, can accept the two-state solution. As for a one-state solution, “no two peoples who have fought a 100-year existential war can share the intimate workings of government. The current conflict between us would pale beside the rage that would erupt when competing for the same means of power. A one-state solution would condemn us to a nightmare entwinement — and deprive us both of that which justice requires: self-determination, to be free people in our own sovereign homelands.”

Since establishing a lasting peace in the Middle East remains elusive, and a David and Goliath-type struggle between Israelis and Palestinians remains ongoing, any settlement of this divide may be a matter of which side will be David, which one will be Goliath.

Halevi — correctly in my opinion — concludes “there is good reason for me to be in survival mode. When I look around my borders, I see Hezbollah in the north, Hamas in the south, Islamic Revolutionary Guards from Iran on the Golan Heights — all passionately committed to my destruction. Iranian leaders promise that Israel will cease to exist in a mater of decades; on Iranian missiles is painted the slogan ‘Death to Israel.’ Iran’s protege, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, sarcastically invited Jews around the world to move to Israel because it will be easier to kill them all once they are concentrated in one place. One lesson Jews learned from the Holocaust is this: when your enemy says he intends to destroy you, believe him.”

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.