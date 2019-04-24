Monroe County is offering a series of household hazardous waste collections in partnership with local towns and villages.

Residents can dispose of chemicals like paint, automotive fluids, fertilizers, household cleaners, pool chemicals and mercury products. This does not include used motor oil and vehicle batteries, propane tanks, pharmaceutical waste, cans with dried paint, and single-use batteries.

Collections are scheduled for May 11 at the Perinton Highway Department, 100 Cobb’s Lane, Fairport; June 15 at the Ogden Highway Department, 2432 S. Union St., Spencerport; Sept. 14 at the Webster Highway Department, 1005 Picture Parkway; and Oct. 12 at the Greece Highway Department, 647 Long Pond Road, Rochester.

Contact the town by phone or visit monroecounty.gov/ecopark to set up an appointment.