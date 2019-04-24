The Newark Central School District Department of Pupil Services is undergoing changes at its helm.

Monica Stadler, who served as assistant director of pupil services for almost two years, is the new director of pupil services. The previous director, Jen Singer, left to be the school program director at School of the Holy Childhood in Rochester.

Kelley School psychologist Sara McLean, who has chaired the the district’s Committee on Special Education meetings since February, is now the full-time CSE chairperson.

Both said they are looking forward to working together in a full-time capacity.

“Jen Singer had such a positive impact on Newark, and I’m grateful that Sara and I will continue that work to continue to serve our students,” Stadler said.

“The fact that Monica has a special education background and I have a psychology background gives us a well-rounded perspective to support the needs of our students,” McLean said.

During the 2016-17 school year, Stadler served as a teacher on special assignment as the CSE chairperson. The previous year, she interned in an assistant principal’s role at Perkins School and as chair of the NCSD Committee on Preschool Special Education. Thirteen years before that, she was a special education teacher at Newark Middle School.

Stadler earned her Bachelor of Science in special and elementary education and her master’s in special education from SUNY Geneseo, and received her Certificate of Advanced Studies from the University of Rochester.

McLean, who has worked as a school psychologist in the district for 12 years, started at Perkins, then worked at Lincoln and Kelley, and now just Kelley in that capacity. She earned her Bachelor of Science in psychology from Clemson University and her master’s in psychology from Alfred University. She is pursuing her administration certification.

“I’m thrilled that we will have a smooth transition as Monica Stadler takes over for Jen Singer as our director,’’ Superintendent Matt Cook said. “This is a vital area within the administrative structure, and Monica has been working closely with Jen over the last few years and is acutely aware of our strengths and needs. Sara McLean has been an outstanding school psychologist for many years at Newark, and was the consensus choice after a very competitive and open search process.”