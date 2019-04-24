Local Scout receives Greece recognition medal

Carter Jansson from Troop 267 received his town of Greece Eagle Scout Recognition Medal during a recent town board meeting.

The medal goes to residents achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Scouts had to complete a community service project to earn this rank.

Jansson organized a group of volunteers to paint the interior of a house before a family from Somalia moved in through Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services. Over 30 volunteers worked 150 hours to complete the project.

Victors gymnast qualifies for Eastern Championships

The Victors Gymnastics team from Greece competed in the 2019 Level 9 Region 6 Championships hosted by USA Gymnastics in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Allison Cucci, of Irondequoit, placed second on floor exercise and third on balance beam in the Junior 1 division of Level 9.

Cucci qualified to represent Region 6 in the Level 9 Eastern Championships in Florida.