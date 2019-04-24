Oxford Gallery, 267 Oxford St., Rochester, mounts an exhibit of work each spring centered around a given theme. This year’s show, “Metamorphosis,” will focus on alterations and changes from one state to another.

The exhibit will open on May 4 and run until June 15. Participating artists will attend a public reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on May 18.

School children learn biological metamorphosis through frogs and butterflies, but almost everything changes state at some time or in some fashion — water becomes ice, day becomes night, summer becomes fall and youth becomes old age. Geometric shapes can morph into other shapes, and primary colors undergo additive change into secondary and tertiary colors.

Whatever the subject, the exhibit’s work suggests the nature and characteristics of the transitional process itself.

“Metamorphosis” will contain interpretations of the theme by 52 artists: Darryl Abraham, Chris Baker, Phil Bornarth, Jappie King Black, Kristine Bouyoucos, Mary Buchan, Todd Chalk, Alice Chen, Paula Crawford, David Dorsey, Anthony Dungan, Elizabeth Durand, Ray Easton, Carolyn Edlund, Phyllis Bryce Ely, Barbara Fox, Sari Gaby, Jacquie Germanow, Margery Pearl Gurnett, Deborah Hall, Karl Heerdt, Denise Heischman, Robert Heischman, Thomas Insalaco, Richard Jenks, Thomas Kegler, William Keyser, Alexandra Latypova, Kristin Malone, Amy McLaren, Susan Miller, Sarah Morgan, Daniel Mosner, Leonard Muscarella, Fran Noonan, Barbara Page, Bill Santelli, Helen Santelli, Ryan Schroeder, g. a. Sheller, Alan Singer, Jean K. Stephens, Roland Stevens, Debra Stewart, Kate Timm, Kenneth Townsend, Jan Hewitt Towsley, Patricia Tribastone, Bridget van Otterloo, Doug Whitfield, Wayne Williams and Sean Witucki.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and by appointment. Call (585) 271-5885 or visit oxfordgallery.com for information.