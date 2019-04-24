Rochester Street Films will track the history of electric streetcars across the globe with “The Trolley” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 8 at The Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester.

The program will include presentations on the history and future of streetcars in Rochester, followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A with experts Howard Decker, Jim Dierks, DeWain Feller and Carlos Mercado.

Admission is free. Advance tickets are available with an online donation. Visit bit.ly/2Wcy91i for information.