SlutWalk Rochester will begin at 5 p.m. on May 3 at the Liberty Pole, 230 E. Main St., Rochester where several guest speakers will provide personal testimonies.

SlutWalk Rochester welcomes everyone of all ages, genders, races, classes and backgrounds. There is no dress code.

Statistics show that one in four women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime and two thirds of college students will experience sexual assault.

In accordance, May 3, two local students from the College at Brockport, State University of New York are organizing the sixth annual SlutWalk Rochester to raise awareness for rape culture, victim blaming, slut shaming and sexual violence as a whole. First originating in Toronto in response to a police officer’s statement that “women should avoid dressing like sluts in order to not be victimized,” the movement has since become a transnational event to combat the horrible effects of rape culture.

Historically, the term “slut” has been used to degrade women; to shame them into silence.

“We live in a society that teaches ‘don’t get raped,’ rather than ‘don’t rape.’ On May 3, we will reclaim the word ‘slut’ and the power that it holds. It does not matter what you wore or how much you drank. Your body is your own and we will fight for your rights,” said the Brockport organizers.

The idea is simply to denounce the system that serves to blame the victim, rather than the

perpetrator.

Contact the members of the SlutWalk Rochester organizing committee at Mmcca14@brockport.edu for more information.