The 17th annual Sunset House 5K Run and Fitness walk will be held starting at 9 a.m. on May 25 at Irondequoit United Church of Christ, 644 Titus Ave., Rochester.

The Sunset House 5K features a 3.1-mile course, food, refreshments and prizes. Proceeds from the race go to Sunset House, which provides alternative living arrangements for residents who are unable to receive hospice care services in their own homes.

Focusing on quality of life rather than quantity of time, Sunset House supports the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of its residents, allowing them to maintain control during an important time of transition.

Visit sunsethouse.info for more information and to register.