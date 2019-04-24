In a news conference Tuesday, a victim's rights attorney said the files kept by the Boy Scouts going back to the 1940s document allegations of sexual abuse by thousands of Boy Scout leaders. He says nearly 200 of them are from New York and New Jersey. Seven scout leaders are from the Rochester area.

Alarming new details have surfaced about how many people were listed in the Boy Scouts of America's "perversion files."

In a news conference Tuesday, a victim's rights attorney said the files kept by the Boy Scouts going back to the 1940s document allegations of sexual abuse by thousands of Boy Scout leaders.

He says nearly 200 of them are from New York and New Jersey. Seven scout leaders from Rochester are accused of sexual abuse.

What makes this of particular interest in New York state is the Child Victims Act, which takes effect on August 14 and extends the statute of limitations for crimes against children.

"Those 'perversion files' that they've had reflect that they have removed thousands of offenders of childhood sexual abuse over the years and they've kept that in files secretly," said Jeff Anderson, attorney.

Under the child victims act, victims will have a one year window to file civil claims regardless of how long ago the abuse happened.

In a written statement, the Boy Scouts of America says it has never "knowingly allowed a sexual predator to work with youth" and that it mandates any abuse allegation is immediately reported to law enforcement.

News partner, News10NBC reached out to the Seneca Waterways Council, which overseas scouting programs in our region, but have yet to hear back.