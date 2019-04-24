Volunteers of America Upstate New York will host its 29th annual “I Remember Mama” breakfast on May 11 for low-income senior women who would otherwise spend the holiday alone.

Mother’s Day can be a difficult time for elderly women who outlived or are separated from their family. “I Remember Mama” ensures these women are remembered and celebrated with food, gifts, flowers and entertainment.

“I was so glad to be invited,” said Linda, one of the women who attended in 2018. “I typically spend Mother’s Day alone, but this was an absolutely wonderful experience.”

VOA works with local assisted living communities and senior centers to invite women to the breakfast. The organization hopes to treat 200 attendees to live music, door prizes, flowers and a keynote speech from state Sen. Joe Robach, R-56th District.

“We each got an African violet to take home last year, which was so lovely,” said Kathleen, another attendee. “I still have mine and it just started to bloom again.”

Individuals and companies can sponsor a seat or a table for the ladies to attend. Donors can make a donation in honor or in memory of a loved one, and VOA will send a Mother’s Day card notifying them or a family member of the gift.

With a $40 donation, individuals can sponsor a senior woman to attend the event. Donors can sponsor a table of 10 for $400. Packages are available to attend the event with a guest. Visit voaupny.org/irm for information.