David Edborg, of West Irondequoit, represented RIT Public Safety in the World Association of Benchers and Dead lifters National/Qualifier Deadlift Competition on April 13 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Edborg finished in first place in the 59-63 age, 198lb Law/Fire, double-ply lifting suit category. He achieved his second World and National record with his lift of 447.2lbs, which exceeded his previous world/national record of 446.2. He also earned his 15th New York State record