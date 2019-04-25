Recommendations involve handling of sewage sludge and other messy business

CANANDAIGUA — Engineers for Ontario County and its landfill manager Casella Waste Systems offered no surprises Wednesday in presenting draft findings targeting odor control at the landfill in the town of Seneca.

Ripening landfill odor over the last six months has right along been attributed to several main culprits: Overabundance of wet sewage sludge, an ineffective gas collection system and insufficient covering that leaves landfill sections exposed. What the county Board of Supervisors Planning and Environmental Quality Committee learned at the presentation was that causes and a slew of recommended solutions are generally agreed upon by both parties — by CEC, Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. hired by Casella, and SCS Engineers of New York, PC, hired by the county.

Recommended actions such as expanding the gas collection system, reducing the amount of sewage sludge — what the engineers call biosolids — have been underway. Casella wasn’t waiting for the findings to improve and will continue to work on fixes going forward, said Sam Nicolai, Casella vice president of engineering and compliance. He called the draft findings “an important milestone,” adding it’s “not the end of the story.”

Timothy Nytra, principal with CEC, said four monthly landfill site visits, this January through April, included tracking wind direction and how air dispersed landfill odor. CEC received input from Odor Science and Engineering, Inc. and Towpath Investigative Services, an independent third party that handles Casella’s odor investigations. Primary recommendations included adding and expanding the gas collection system and pumping liquid out of the wells. A pilot project involving 13 new wells installed last year showed the need for adding pumps.

On sewage sludge, Casella reduced the amount to 8 percent of the total waste coming into the landfill, a percentage it should hold to. Other recommendations included relocating the working sections of the landfill and seeing that the privately run, gas-to-energy plant that converts landfill gas to electricity becomes more efficient to reduce odor.

On trucking of sludge, recommendations included encapsulating the trucks, using alternate routes that are through less populated areas and testing material for sulfur, which is a major cause of odor.

Presenting a draft review of the CEC’s findings was Marcus Scrimgeour, project manager for SCS Engineers. He said SCS found the findings overall to be “very detailed and thorough.”

“In general we are on the same page,” Scrimgeour said. However, he mentioned some disagreement on technical details as well as need for more detail in certain areas — such as daily practices Casella will follow to control odor, more details on Casella working with the gas-to-energy plant operators and review of those operations.

Scrimgeour said that during a landfill visit he experienced the intense odor from sewage sludge being trucked in. He also noticed the truck was lined with plastic that was removed with the sludge, leaving the truck clean. He recommended that trucks leaving the landfull be treated the same, to use bed liners or be washed to ensure they are just as clean leaving the facility. The SCS review also recommended Casella provide more details on the sources and amount of sewage sludge, its sulfur content and improved methods of handling it.

On Casella’s efforts to mask odor with mist, Scrimgeour said the report stresses that is just a band-aid, and “should be treated as a last resort.”

During his presentation for Casella, Nytra with CEC showed a chart tracking odor complaints between March 6 and April 15, indicating a drop in complaints corresponding with actions taken so far to control odor. Nicolai said Casella will improve its tracking protocols and commit to continuing odor control improvements into the future, beyond the current expansion and during any future expansions.

The final reports from both engineering groups are due in June.

The county’s contract with Casella expires in 2028. The county is working on waste reduction and discussing options for use of the 389-acre landfill site after 2028. The vast majority of waste taken at the landfill is from outside Ontario County, including New York city.

Scrimgeour said Casella needs to show continued vigilance and an aggressive approach to odor control. He urged the importance of ongoing communication between Casella and the county.

“At the end of the day, you guys own the landfill,” said Scrimgeour, directing his comments to county officials. “It’s important that you stay up to date and we are here to help with that.”