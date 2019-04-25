“Front Porch Politics: A Musical Entertainment,” the performance featuring parody lyrics to Broadway show tunes, was presented for the fourth time in New York State at Rochester’s Lyric Theatre, with a tribute to the late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

Written and directed by Rachel Lampert, the show features songs and scenes that encourage voter participation in local politics. The actors and artists developed this production as their way of supporting the clean government organization, Trailblazers PAC, which mentors and donates funds to county and municipal political candidates of any party, anywhere in the country, who choose to follow higher standards than the law requires.

“What better way is there than a mini-musical to share the work of this important organization? We have a talented cast and crew who all join my belief in Trailblazers PAC’s mission. Politics certainly has enough drama to inspire a good show, and it was a delightfully challenging task to blend theater and politics,” said Lampert.

“Congresswoman Slaughter famously said she got her start running for Monroe County legislator, and she won on her third try. She was a great supporter of Trailblazers PAC when we launched in 2017 because she knew how significant town and county officeholders are in people’s day-to-day lives,” said Leslie Danks Burke, president and founder of Trailblazers PAC. “With Trailblazers PAC is celebrating two years of growth and hundreds of local-level candidates served across the country, it was an honor to bring this humorous musical

performance to Louise’s hometown in tribute to her commitment to honest government.”

Guest Sandra Frankel, former Brighton town supervisor and past candidate for Monroe County executive and New York lieutenant governor, joined the cast onstage to provide a special tribute to Congresswoman Slaughter.

“Front Porch Politics: A Musical Entertainment” featured seven parody Broadway show tunes under musical director Travis Knapp, originally performed at the Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca. The performance was sponsored by Congressman Joe Morelle, and Linda and Joe Hanna, and co-hosted by local community members Meghan Callan Wagner, Richard Glaser, Tracy Jong and Pittsford town board member and 2017 endorsed Trailblazer Stephanie Townsend.