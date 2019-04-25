The Hochstein School has commemorated the life of David Hochstein — Rochester native and gifted violinist and composer — with a yearly competition for local upper-level high school students since 1991.

The 2019 David Hochstein Recital Competition winners are Sam Reeder, clarinet, student of Kenneth Grant; and Andrew Guo, violin, student of Renée Jolles. They will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. on May 10 in the Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

The concert will be recorded for later broadcast on WXXI-FM Classical 91.5 and will be followed by a reception.

To compete, the musicians were required to prepare music in varied styles and perform before juries of noted professional artists. Judges included: Marjorie Roth, flute; Alice Meyer, clarinet; Colleen Wolf, horn; Ellen Rathjen, violin; An-Chi Lin, violin; and Cora Swenson Lee, cello.

Winners of the 2019 David Hochstein Recital Competition are honored for their achievement with a $500 prize.

The 2019 David Hochstein Recital Competition is sponsored by Paul and Marie Nasipak, in memory of Shirley Oliver Nasipak.

Sam Reeder, of Pittsford, is a senior at The Harley School and has been playing the clarinet since age 8.

Andrew Guo, of Brighton, a sophomore at Brighton High School, began playing the violin when he was 8 years old and studies with Renée Jolles at the Eastman School of Music.