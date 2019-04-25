Almost 300 parents, siblings and others recently attended Kelley’s Got Talent, a talent show put on by 45 performers.

The nearly two-hour show was organized by teachers Emily Bisland, Kimberly Chamberlain, Alisha Creager, Morgan D’Eredita, Alisa Elder, Megan Greene, Alicia Marchionda, Shannon McGinnis, Kailey Ritch, Ashley Stoughton, Jen Strazzabosco and Lisa Zalacca, along with Principal Jeff Hamelinck and Assistant Principal Kerri Levine.

The committee conducted auditions, rehearsals and designed the program. Fourth grader Matiece Miller was the master of ceremonies.

“Tonight you will see many students supporting our talent show,” she said at the opening. “Some helped you when you came in, some are backstage, and some will be on the stage introducing and performing acts.”

Krista Lewis, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, joined secretary Barb Simones and STEAM teacher Strazzabosco in judging the show and making comments after each act.

The following students performed in the talent show.

Third grade: Hope Clerveau, Maggie Cornwell, Dominic Davis, Henry Ganster, Annaliz Garcia, Khnoella Iglus, Phoenix Irvin, Avery Kelley, Serinity Quinn, Olivia Parish, Melaniyah Rose-Howard, Fallon Stoffel, Aviana Torres, Kailey Trumble and Genevieve Witter.

Fourth grade: Brianna Bulman, Shaquonn Carithers, Ridley Chandler, Emma Gant, Kylie Gravino, Sienna Hasseler, Sadie Miller, Jevar Moore, Karina Natale, Dezmond Ortiz, Peyton Sandore, Adrianna Smith, Kendra Webber, Janel Williams, Heidi Wunder and Lucus Young.

Fifth grade: Gabby Baker, Dave’Anni Brown, Corrigan Carpenter Bump, Olivia Demer, Raina George, Julianna House, Mallorie Minutolo, Alicia Perry, Leonarda Olivera Plain, Naomi Rivera-Romero and Jade Stoner.

The second act of the show opened with staff members Clare Bothelo, Elder, Greene, Hamelinck, Levine, Ritch, Stoughton and Zalacca performing “Baby Shark” with props and shark costumes.

At the end of the show, Miller thanked everyone that helped make the show a success.

“Across the course of a year, there are many moments that an elementary principal is proud,” Hamelinck tweeted. “Tonight I was brought to tears and smiles several times as these students showed tenacity, courage and pure joy during their talent show. From stage crew to MCs to the performers, well done!”