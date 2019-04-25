Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. April 25. For all ages.

Makerspace Open Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. April 25. For all ages. Attendees can explore what the library’s “Make a Story” makerspace has to offer.

Project Drawdown: 6:30 p.m. April 25. Master Gardener Daryl Odhner will discuss the plan to reverse global warming. Registration required.

Roaring ‘20s and ‘30s Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. April 26. For people in their 20s and 30s. Prizes awarded to the winning team. Registration required.

Teens Who Brunch: 10:30 a.m. April 27. For ages 13-18. The group tries a new brunch food each month. Registration required.

Family Film Fest: 2 to 4 p.m. April 27. Families can watch mini-movies created by the Rochester International Children’s Film Festival.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. April 29. For ages 2-3 with an adult. Drop in for stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Origami for All: 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 29. For all ages. The goal is to donate 50 paper cranes to the Origami Crane Project to accompany the Hiroshima-Nagasaki Memorial Exhibit at the Central Library in August. Registration required.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. April 30. For ages 4-5 with an adult. Program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. April 30. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Art Lab: 6 p.m. May 1. For ages 8-12. Participants will discover their art skills in drawing, painting, watercolor and creativity. Registration required.

Adult Book Discussion: 7 p.m. May 1. The group will discuss “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. Books available at the checkout desk.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. May 2. For all ages.

Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. May 2. For all ages.

Upcoming

Mother’s Day Stories: 7:15 p.m. May 9. Hear a story and make a craft celebrating mothers. Registration required.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 6 p.m. May 15. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, and treatment. Registration required. For information: (585) 760-5400.

Gardens for Butterflies, Bees and Other Pollinators: 7 p.m. May 15. Presented by the Monroe County Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners and sponsored by the Lions Club of Chili. Registration opens May 1.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 25. The group will read “Big Stone Gap” by Adriana Trigiani. Books available at the circulation desk. Registration requested.

Read With a Furry Friend!: 6 to 7 p.m. April 25. For all ages. Stop in and read a book with Kat the therapy dog! She and Ms. Joanna will be in the children’s area.

Thursday Tales: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 25. For ages 2-6 with a caregiver. The program includes fairy tales, songs, crafts and a snack.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. April 27. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Food of New York State: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 27. Learn the history and origins of state foods with chef Jeffory McLean, and sample dishes like chicken wings, chicken French, Utica greens and speedies. Registration required.

Know Your Numbers: 1 to 3 p.m. April 27. Doctors from the University of Rochester, in conjunction with Gate Lions Club, will host free health education sessions and screenings covering diabetes, high blood pressure, vision and nutrition.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. April 29. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. April 29. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Arboricultural History of Rochester: 7 to 8 p.m. April 29. Learn about Rochester’s diverse collection of trees in this historical overview of the tree inventory from certified arborist Stuart Mackenzie, of Bartlett Tree Experts.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. April 30. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. May 1. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. The program is comprised of 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by 20 minutes of story time.

Beautiful Leather Earrings: 6 to 7 p.m. May 1. Participants will make a set of leather feather and leaf earrings. Materials provided. Registration required.

Open at 11 a.m.: May 2. The library opens at 11 a.m. on the first Thursdays of the month for staff training.

Sit, Knit and Stitch: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 2. For all experience levels. Participants can bring a personal project to work on while in the company of others who enjoy needlecraft like knitting, stitching and crocheting. Bring snacks and drinks.

Pajama Story Time: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. May 2. The family program will feature stories, songs, activities and a craft. Pajama wear optional.

First Friday Films: 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 3. For all ages. Popcorn provided.

Technology for Seniors: 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Bring an electronic device, if able, or borrow one from the library. Registration required for each session.

Upcoming

Gates Garden Club: 10:30 a.m. May 4. The program for families will include stories, activities and songs to celebrate spring.

Spring Bracelets: 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 4. Deb Coller will show how to make a memory wire bracelet for spring to go along with spring wardrobes. Materials provided. Registration required.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.