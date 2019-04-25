Henry is very cuddly and loves to be handled. Gentle in nature and very friendly, he would be good with other nice cats and older kids. Henry — a bit of a grooming nightmare — needs someone willing to brush him often to keep his soft bunny fur in good shape.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.