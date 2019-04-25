Their volunteer efforts will be recognized at the opening Saturday at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center

CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni will present a proclamation to acknowledge the volunteer efforts Russ Kimble and Gail O’Brien at the opening of Springtime in Canandaigua this Saturday morning.

O’Brien and Kimble will be posthumously honored at the opening of Thompson Health’s eighth annual fine art and craft show at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center. The doors will open at 10 a.m. to showcase the works of many artists, including notables such as Dick Kane, Judy Soprano and many regional plein air artists.

Kimble and O’Brien were instrumental in supporting this show as well as many other community events. They actually met in 1986 as Kiwanis members. Kimble was the club president in 1986 and O’Brien was one of three women who were inducted into the all-male Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua.

O’Brien represented the Chamber of Commerce as its president and later became the 54th president of the Canandaigua Kiwanis. She was Chamber president for 17 years, retiring in 1999.

O’Brien remembered her first few months as a Kiwanian, stating, “Russ was a real supporter of women, and some of the old members thought Kiwanis would come down like a house of cards when women were admitted, but it didn’t. That made our friendship even stronger.”

O’Brien, a native of New Jersey, remained active and joined the Thompson Health Guild and assumed the secretary duties of the board, lending her expertise and love of gardening to the contribution of well over $500,000 to help fund the memorial garden, renovate the urgent care center and expand and renovate Thompson Hospital.

Kimble, upon retiring as owner of a half-dozen or more radio stations in the Finger Lakes area, joined the Thompson Health Guild board several years ago. He guided the public relations and radio efforts to promote Springtime, lending his voice and fundraising support to raising over $100,000 to benefit Thompson Health that included the Vein Viewer Vision Imaging System for infants, underwater aquatic treadmill and the DaVinci Robotic Surgical System.

Kimble and O’Brien were buddies who shared their life experiences, skills and passions for their beloved community.

Kimble's daughter Kim Kimble Sandic said, “His passion was business, community, family and his love for Mom and me. They will be missed, but their love of community and their passion will live on through family and friends.”