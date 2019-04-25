The Retired Men and Women’s Club of Greater Rochester will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on May 1 at the Carlson MetroCenter YMCA, 444 E. Main St., Rochester.

Ann Olin from Lifespan will give a talk on substance misuse among aging adults.

The venue is handicapped-accessible. Call (585) 663-0932 or (585) 287-5068 for information.