Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, recently announced its upcoming adult and teen programs. Call (585) 872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for more information or to register.
Book Sale: April 24-27. Help support the library by buying books for all ages and interests. See the library website for specific times and details.
Monthly Movie Matinee: 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. on April 30. Join for a classic movie on the big screen. Today’s film is “Bathing Beauty” (1944) with Esther Williams and Red Skelton.
Webster Public Library announces upcoming adult, teen programs
