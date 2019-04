UR Medicine Thompson Hospital recently opened a drive-thru pharmacy at the Canandaigua Medical Group.

The pharmacy is open to all patients of Thompson Health, UR Medicine and its affiliates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Available services include free searches for generic drugs, online prescription refills, one-on-one consultations, common over-the-counter drugs and common vaccines.

Visit bit.ly/2GCcGIG for information.