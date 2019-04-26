Sheera is a sweet 4-year-old girl who can be a little shy. She would love a home where she can be the only pet and be the center of attention, so she can call all of the shots.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Mondays are by appointment only.

Volunteer and foster opportunities are available. Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.