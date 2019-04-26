Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, invites the public to attend its 160th anniversary celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5.

The family-friendly event will feature refreshments, a formal presentation, crafts, games and historic displays. This celebration kicks off a year of activities planned by the library to commemorate its anniversary.

Wood Library was conceived by a group of Canandaigua citizens that set out to establish a membership-funded book collection and reading room. The reading room opened on May 5, 1859, in Canandaigua’s city hall. The founding members named the library in memory of William Wood, a local philanthropist who established libraries on merchant ships, among other things.

By 1861, funds were raised, books were purchased, rules and regulations were drafted, and a catalog listing of books was printed. Wood Library was incorporated on April 17, 1868, for the purpose of “establishing and maintaining a public library, reading room and museum with a historical department and for other literary and scientific purposes.” Frederick Thompson was the library association’s first president. Later, with leadership from Isaphine Granger, Wood Library was incorporated as a free public library on June 24, 1896.

“Wood Library has changed dramatically since those early days as a members-only reading room in City Hall,” said Jenny Goodemote, executive director. “Yet, in all those years, Wood Library has served as a gateway to knowledge and information, and helped people connect with the world and each other. One of our benefactors once told me that his life was completely transformed for the better as a result of the time he spent in Wood Library as a young boy. His experience is not unlike that of the teens who hang out at the library after school today. Wood Library has and will continue to play an important role in people’s lives as it is an essential and accessible resource for learning, literacy and personal growth.”

The full-service public library is chartered by the state to serve everyone who resides in the Canandaigua City School District. Its mission is to provide exceptional public library service in a comfortable and safe environment where people can satisfy their curiosity, stimulate their imagination, and connect to the local community and to the world.

“This anniversary celebration is an opportunity to acknowledge the visionaries who established Wood Library, and to thank everyone — trustees, staff, community members, Friends and donors — who continue to work every day to ensure that Wood Library can adapt and meet the needs of the people it serves well into the future,” Goodemote said.

Call 585-394-1381 or visit woodlibrary.org for information.