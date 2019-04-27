ROCHESTER — Three of the four people accused of plotting to bomb a small Muslim community in New York appeared in court Friday morning.

In an attempt to get their bail lowered, the lawyers for three of the four defendants — Andrew Crysel, Brian Colaneri, and Vincent Vetromile — tried to downplay the plot.

An attorney says one of the homemade bombs police found at a home in Greece was the size of a jar of baby food. He claims the text messages between the defendants were like they were playing a video game, saying the attack "was never going to happen."

Bail was lowered to $250,000 for each of the three suspects.

The three, accused of plotting to bomb Islamberg, an Islamic community near Binghamton, are facing multiple conspiracy and weapons possessions charges "as a crime of terrorism." As a result of the terrorism link to the charges, the class of the weapons charges increased to the highest level, a Class A felony and a maximum prison sentence of 25 years to life.

A 16-year-old defendant's case is being handled in Family Court.