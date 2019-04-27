This month a beloved home of part of the world’s largest religion — Christianity, with 2.3 billion adherents, 33 percent of the world’s populace — caught fire and nearly collapsed. In apt and awful irony, the church’s agony happened in the week when two millennia ago Jesus Christ was unjustly tried and crucified, rising the third day from the dead.

Since a foundation stone was laid in 1163, the medieval Gothic Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris has moored the Ile de la Cite, the Seine River circling it — a great structure now visited by 13 million annually. Yet to fixate only on the Cathedral’s bricks and mortar would approximate merely counting piano keys as Vladimir Horowitz plays Chopin.

The Cathedral blaze gutted Notre-Dame’s roof and central spire. Fire damaged stained-glass windows and smoke penetrated paintings. Unharmed: most art and holy relics, firefighters forming a human chain to ferry works outside. Saved: The Crown of Thorns worn by Jesus to and at Cavalry, an 18th-century organ with more than 8,000 pipes, the façade, and massive belfries. The structure remains. But will its heart?

Amid poverty and misery, Cathedral laborers in the 12th and 13th centuries set upon a cause larger than themselves — to glorify their creator, believing that God had sent His son to earth, that whosoever believeth in Him should not die, but have everlasting life. Such belief is understandably foreign to non-believers or other faiths. Less defensible in overwhelmingly Catholic France is an attitude that scents of cultural hauteur but also bankruptcy at the core.

The fire apparently stemmed from a long-deferred effort to renovate and reinforce the Cathedral, battered by neglect and delay due to France’s fanatic secularism forbidding any government aid to religion. French law makes all churches built before 1905 government property, Notre-Dame having to plead for funds to a cultural ministry — the “Soul of France,” like other churches, treated as a pauper. Government capital is diverted to a bulging social safety net. Some cash-starved churches charge admission for upkeep, like a honky-tonk or bar.

Sadly, much of the French public avoided Sunday church, forcing the Cathedral to turn to U.S. aid. As cleanup began, they and we wept for “the fragility of our own faith and morals — a moral decay … as much as in the church,” wrote The Wall Street Journal ’s Gerald Baker, terming the fire equally “a symbol of the collapse of a historic culture before the advancing flames of atheistic, multiculturalism relativism as any terrorist attack or act of malicious desecration.”

Christianity, like most faiths, involves a longing for the eternal. Another Journal writer, Bill McGurn, noted France’s and, increasingly, the American Left’s demand for laicite — religion ousted from the public square. In theory, it produces “a tolerant and cohesive people.” In fact, it breeds “a militant state agnosticism,” moral relativism where all is dictated by the state, and a society which, as Alexander Solzhenitsyn said, courts disaster by forgetting God.

Elites, above all, have forged this disaster in the clergy, academe, entertainment, and politics. They include, most recently, former President Obama, who tweeted: “Notre Dame is one of the world’s treat treasures … It’s in our history to mourn when we see history lost — but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong, as we can.” Not a word, in a shrine built to honor Obama’s professed faith, about the Man from Galilee.

The Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris is not The Hermitage in St. Petersburg, New York’s Metropolitan Museum, or Washington’s National Gallery. All shelter sterling but evanescent art. Notre-Dame hails Christendom’s lasting and inalienable rights upon which Western democracy rests — mercy, freedom, tolerance. It also speaks of life forever in which our 44th president says he believes.

As president, Obama refused to say “Islamic terrorism” for fear it would offend Moslems. Meantime, he cited the Crusades to mock his own faith — then declined to say the word “Christians” as they became the religious group most widely harassed, including violent crime, on Earth, according to a Pew Research study. Last week ISIS killed 300 Christians in Sri Lanka. Tweeted Obama: “The attacks on tourists and Easter-worshipers are an attack on humanity.” Easter-worshipers? Humanity? ISIS killed Christians. Liberals so despise that faith they will not acknowledge its persecution.

Obama is slick, glib, and still clueless about his nation’s character. By contrast, the greatest Frenchman of the last century, who was none of the above, defined faith and leadership. Charles de Gaulle was a World War II general, leader of the Free French Resistance, and France’s 1958-69 president. His devout Catholicism even bested French cynicism.

At Winston Churchill’s 1965 imperial funeral, writes Conrad Black, de Gaulle, in answer to a question about his funeral one day, said, “There will be no spectacle for General de Gaulle.” When he died, at 79, in 1970, a memorial service at Notre-Dame preceded a simple Catholic French officer’s funeral in his home parish church in a town 120 miles from Paris.

No one has to guess how de Gaulle would wish Notre-Dame to be rebuilt — flying buttresses aloft, spire gleaming, looking exactly as before. He often said, “France is never her true self unless she is engaged in a great enterprise.” For de Gaulle, faith was such an enterprise. Rebuilding Notre-Dame can be, too. Let the great enterprise begin.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including the new “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.