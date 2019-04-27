This editorial was first published in the Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York), a fellow GateHouse Media publication. Guest editorials don't necessarily reflect the Daily Messenger's opinions.

As the opioid crisis has worsened in America, newspapers have increasingly featured front-page headlines on busts of street-level dealers in drugs such as oxycodone, OxyContin and fentanyl. Yet, despite stepped-up efforts by law enforcement officials, overdose deaths continue to increase and the supply and availability of the drugs never seems to diminish.

Tuesday, federal officials unveiled a new approach — go after the suppliers, the ones wearing suits and making sales in plush conference rooms, not dark parking lots. With the filing of drug-trafficking indictments against a Rochester-based pharmaceutical distributor and two of its former executives, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan sent a warning shot across the bow of the entire pharmaceutical industry — you are no longer immune from criminal charges.

About time.

Rochester Drug Cooperative (RDC) was charged with conspiring to distribute drugs and defrauding the government. It will escape prosecution if it pays a $20 million fine and agrees to five years of supervision by an independent monitor. The agreement includes an admission that the company intentionally violated federal narcotics laws by shipping dangerous, highly addictive opioids to pharmacies, knowing that the prescription medicines were being sold and used illicitly.

It’s actually worse. RDC was under investigation for violating the terms of a civil settlement in which it had previously admitted that it had failed to report thousands of suspicious opioid orders, mostly from independent pharmacies, many of which ignored order purchase limits, accepted numerous cash payments and catered to doctors who prescribed pills for personal profit.

For example, from 2012 to 2016, the indictment states, RCD’s yearly sales of oxycodone increased from 4.7 million tablets to 42.2 million, a nearly 800 percent jump. In that same period, the company’s compliance office flagged 8,300 orders, but reported just four to the Drug Enforcement Agency. The former compliance officer pleaded guilty to the charges. The firm’s former CEO, the other individual charged, boosted his salary through enhancement bonuses by 125 percent in that time period that saw company revenues top $1 billion.

New York and other states have begun filing civil lawsuits against pharmaceutical industry companies that promoted use of powerful prescription pain medicines even as it became painfully obvious that thousands of people — many of them young — were dying of overdoses. But even comparatively small companies like RCD are willing to pay fines if they can continue to reap large profits.

In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that companies are people insofar as the First Amendment is concerned and, as such, were allowed to donate as much money as they wanted to political candidates. Put their money where their mouths are, in effect. More than ever, our political system, like companies, is now all about money.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 70,000 deaths in 2017 as a result of opioid overdoses. If companies are to be treated like people when it comes to using their money to buy influence, it seems only fair they should be treated like criminals when their reckless pursuit of money results in death and sorrow and fear for so many real people.