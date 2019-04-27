A recruitment push is on this weekend among volunteer departments statewide, with open houses at many sites

With a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters, local departments are working together to recruit.

If you call 911 for a fire, chances are a volunteer firefighter will be the one responding. However, a staffing shortage is creating obstacles for that response time.

To change that, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York, or FASNY, is holding a recruitment initiative called RecruitNY.

“You open your doors, show the fire department, show what you do. Different departments do different things. Some will do mini drills or show people how to use equipment like the Jaws of Life,” explained Diana Pfersick, a Rush firefighter and member of the FASNY board of directors.

The open house type event is open to the public.

Local fire departments that are participting include the following (all are on April 27 unless otherwise noted), according to recruitny.org:

— Atlanta-North Cohocton Fire District, 30 University Ave., Atlanta

— Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department, 3686 Route 54A, Branchport

— Bushnells Basin Fire Department, 661 Kreag Road, Pittsford (April 27-28)

— Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1, 4285 Route 21 South, Canandaigua; and Station 2, 5439 Routes 5 and 20, Canandaigua

— City of Canandaigua Fire Deaprtment, 335 S. Main St., Canandaigua

— Clifton Springs Fire Department, 39 Kendall St., Clifton Springs

— Dundee Fire Deparment, 12 Union St., Dundee

— East Bloomfield-Holcomb Fire Department, 105 Main St., East Bloomfield (April 28)

— Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88 North, Newark (April 27-28)

— Farmington Volunteer Fire Association, 1225 Hook Road, Farmington

— Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, 4018 Routes 5 and 20, Hopewell

— Ionia Volunteer Fire Co., 8338 County Road 14, Ionia

— Livonia Volunteer Fire Department, 4213 S. Livonia Road, Livonia (April 27-28)

— North Side Fire Company, 270 Carter Road, Geneva

— Oaks Corners Fire Department, 607 Cross Road, Oaks Corners

— Port Gibson Fire Department, 2939 Greig St., Port Gibson

— Red Creek Protective Fire Company, Red Creek (call 315-754-6489)

— Rush Volunteer Fire Department, 1971 Rush Mendon Road, Rush (April 28)

— South Macedon Fire & Rescue, 1 Canal Park, Macedon (April 27-28)

— Springwater Fire Department, 8145 S. Main St., Springwater (April 28)

— Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus

— Williamson Fire Company #1, 6281 Route 21, Williamson

For times and more details, visit RecruitNY's website or contact your local fire department via a non-emergency phone number.